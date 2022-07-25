Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 338,374 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 116.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 628,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,374 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $15,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 33,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 6,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,404. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $20.05 and a 12 month high of $26.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

