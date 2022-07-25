Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,077,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,467 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up 1.8% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $39,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.15. 83,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,636,245. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.92 and a 12-month high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.03.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

