Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,684 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $7,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 45.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,481,000 after buying an additional 102,499 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 39,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

CIBR stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.31. 3,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,755. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.08 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.49 and its 200 day moving average is $46.17.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.