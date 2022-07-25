Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $14.63 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 197,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,256 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.90% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 82,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $65.20. The stock had a trading volume of 477 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,440. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $58.97 and a twelve month high of $84.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

