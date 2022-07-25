Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,945 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $8,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,597 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $332,033,000 after acquiring an additional 33,173 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 76,555 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 488.8% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $571.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $528.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,736,606. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $475.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $513.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.