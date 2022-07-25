Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 50,915 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP – Get Rating) by 256.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,915 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $5,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.16. 1,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,772. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.77. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $66.22 and a 52-week high of $101.60.

About Invesco DWA Momentum ETF

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

