Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 167.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,914 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $9,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Element Wealth LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.28. 1,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,594,543. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $39.87 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.86.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

