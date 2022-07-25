Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Gap Up to $7.27

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.27, but opened at $7.49. Berry shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 2,892 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRY. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Berry from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Berry has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Berry Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $618.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Berry Dividend Announcement

Berry ( NASDAQ:BRY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Berry had a negative net margin of 9.37% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $94.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Berry’s payout ratio is -37.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry

In other Berry news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,227,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,410,126.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $22,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,703,275 shares in the company, valued at $121,803,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 254,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.32, for a total transaction of $2,883,815.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,227,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,410,126.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,607,222 shares of company stock valued at $40,914,098. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Berry by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,786,472 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,076,000 after purchasing an additional 13,481 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Berry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Berry by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,823,380 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $18,818,000 after purchasing an additional 243,867 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Berry by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,208,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Berry by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 604,108 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 63,421 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

