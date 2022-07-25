Bfsg LLC Boosts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Accenture from $435.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Insider Activity at Accenture

Accenture Trading Up 0.2 %

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,978 shares in the company, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $288.59. 11,141 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,912. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $284.57 and a 200 day moving average of $312.36. The firm has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $16.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

