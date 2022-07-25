Bfsg LLC Buys 1,585 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bfsg LLC increased its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in BCE by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.77% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on BCE from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on BCE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.82.
BCE Trading Up 0.3 %
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.
BCE Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 109.65%.
BCE Profile
BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
