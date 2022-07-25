Bfsg LLC Has $3.81 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bfsg LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,647 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,927,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,844,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,766,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,587,241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,007,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,525 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.95.

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.30. 35,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,955,448. The company’s fifty day moving average is $333.92 and its 200-day moving average is $348.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $334.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $303.65 and a 52 week high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.