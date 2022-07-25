Bfsg LLC Has $8.57 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Bfsg LLC cut its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,039 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern comprises about 1.4% of Bfsg LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $8,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 80,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 76,497 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $22,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares in the last quarter. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.17.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $245.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,440. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $256.06. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

