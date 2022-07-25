Bfsg LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Bfsg LLC grew its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,202,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,469,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,833,000 after purchasing an additional 302,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,555 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth $81,941,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 945,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,775,000 after acquiring an additional 48,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.57 per share, for a total transaction of $147,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WAL traded up $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.25. 8,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 873,850. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $68.41 and a 1-year high of $124.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.16% and a return on equity of 21.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 15.20%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

