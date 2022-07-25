Bfsg LLC Makes New Investment in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chemours by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,781,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $93,350,000 after purchasing an additional 588,765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 315.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,287,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,888 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,977,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 321,627 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 8.3% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,804,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,793,000 after acquiring an additional 138,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chemours by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,652 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,690,000 after acquiring an additional 408,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemours news, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 22,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.59, for a total transaction of $965,169.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE CC traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $33.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. The Chemours Company has a 1-year low of $22.56 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.34 and its 200 day moving average is $33.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 76.47%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. StockNews.com downgraded Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chemours to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.20.

Chemours Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Articles

