Bfsg LLC Sells 21,207 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Bfsg LLC cut its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 440,977 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 21,207 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NUV. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 14.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Price Performance
Shares of NUV traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.07. 917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 561,933. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $11.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.38.
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Cuts Dividend
About Nuveen Municipal Value Fund
Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.
