Bfsg LLC Sells 246 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bfsg LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,604 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,349,223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,903,362 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,162,603,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883,180 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $481,525,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 680.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,574,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $369,786,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,700 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,618,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,132,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $125.00 price target on Medtronic and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Medtronic from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.13.

NYSE:MDT traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.14. The stock had a trading volume of 111,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,208,424. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $135.89. The company has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.58 and a 200 day moving average of $101.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

