Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Shares Sold by Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,154,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899,678 shares during the period. Bicycle Therapeutics comprises approximately 3.0% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. owned approximately 3.89% of Bicycle Therapeutics worth $50,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 130,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Difesa Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Down 1.6 %

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $21.27 on Monday. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The company has a current ratio of 12.14, a quick ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.23). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 568.71%. The business had revenue of $3.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 million. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $76.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

