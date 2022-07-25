Binamon Price Hits $0.0136 on Major Exchanges (BMON)

Binamon (BMON) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last week, Binamon has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. Binamon has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $51,915.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binamon coin can now be purchased for $0.0136 or 0.00000062 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004572 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017340 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001891 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032182 BTC.
About Binamon
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Buying and Selling Binamon
