Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Cap Reaches $39,162.03

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $39,162.03 and approximately $16,022.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001793 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017683 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031797 BTC.
About Bintex Futures
Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bintex Futures Coin Trading
