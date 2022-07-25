Bintex Futures (BNTX) Market Cap Reaches $39,162.03

Bintex Futures (BNTX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Bintex Futures has a market capitalization of $39,162.03 and approximately $16,022.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bintex Futures has traded down 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bintex Futures coin can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00001793 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00017683 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031797 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures. The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com. Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bintex Futures should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bintex Futures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

