BitBall 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2,817.00 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $638,703.21 and $2,817.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,021.01 or 1.00282910 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00042303 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004467 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001178 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00023818 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004508 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.