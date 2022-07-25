BitBall Price Reaches $0.0011 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. BitBall has a market cap of $643,132.23 and $2,940.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BitBall has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,676.74 or 1.00013704 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00042425 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004565 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00023886 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004555 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com.

Buying and Selling BitBall

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

