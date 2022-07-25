Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $44.00

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $6,616.55 and $44.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000422 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars.

