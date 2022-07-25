Bitnile Holdings, Inc. Acquires 34,831 Shares of The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS) Stock

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:MICS – Get Rating) major shareholder Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 34,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.70 per share, with a total value of $268,198.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,621,931 shares in the company, valued at $12,488,868.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bitnile Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Singing Machine alerts:

On Tuesday, July 19th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 12,117 shares of Singing Machine stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.06 per share, with a total value of $97,663.02.

On Thursday, July 14th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 851 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.73 per share, for a total transaction of $7,429.23.

On Thursday, July 7th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.97 per share, for a total transaction of $10,361.00.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,300 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.78 per share, for a total transaction of $10,114.00.

On Thursday, June 30th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 5,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.15 per share, for a total transaction of $40,750.00.

On Tuesday, June 28th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. purchased 1,200 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.31 per share, for a total transaction of $9,972.00.

On Friday, June 24th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 10,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $78,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 15,518 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, for a total transaction of $119,798.96.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 22,035 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.16 per share, for a total transaction of $135,735.60.

On Monday, June 13th, Bitnile Holdings, Inc. acquired 120,000 shares of Singing Machine stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $721,200.00.

Singing Machine Stock Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ MICS traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $7.42. 501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,842. The Singing Machine Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $9.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Singing Machine Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Singing Machine from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of consumer karaoke audio equipment, accessories, and musical recordings in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It offers karaoke products under the flagship brand Singing Machine; licensed karaoke microphone products under the Carpool Karaoke brand; microphone accessories and portable Bluetooth microphones under the Party Machine brand; music entertainment singing machines for children under the brand Singing Machine Kids; and karaoke music subscription services for the iOS and Android platforms, as well as a web-based download store and integrated streaming services for Singing Machine hardware.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singing Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singing Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.