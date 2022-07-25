Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,720,879,000 after buying an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,425,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,995,902,000 after buying an additional 580,635 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,366,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,080,985,000 after acquiring an additional 406,797 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at $831,839,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,087,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $270,109,000 after acquiring an additional 848,790 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on BX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.82.

Blackstone Stock Up 0.6 %

BX opened at $97.00 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is 96.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James Breyer purchased 9,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.21 per share, for a total transaction of $999,840.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,103.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock valued at $11,553,227 and have sold 143,431 shares valued at $5,714,050. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.