Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Increased by BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the period. Blackstone accounts for about 3.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $17,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $12,614,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 175.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 251,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,512,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Sunday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Blackstone from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Blackstone Trading Up 0.6 %

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 940,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,284,047.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone purchased 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 50,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $1,769,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 940,493 shares in the company, valued at $33,284,047.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $97.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.97 and a twelve month high of $149.78.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.35%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.