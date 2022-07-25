Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BX. Bank of America raised their target price on Blackstone from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Blackstone from $180.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BX traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.43. 6,408,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,853,404. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Blackstone has a one year low of $86.97 and a one year high of $149.78.

Insider Activity

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $109.69 per share, for a total transaction of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,677.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Tactical Opportunit Blackstone acquired 2,500,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,839,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,748. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.69 per share, with a total value of $548,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,677.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,514,376 shares of company stock worth $11,553,227 and sold 143,431 shares worth $5,714,050. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the first quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

