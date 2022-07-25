Blocknet (BLOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, Blocknet has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000810 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocknet has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $319.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Waves (WAVES) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00023543 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015835 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004906 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 8,899,366 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blocknet’s official website is blocknet.co. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocknet is founded on the XBridge, the first peer-to-peer protocol enabling communication between nodes on different blockchains. It is open source and is implemented in every Blocknet-enabled app. It is what connects an open-ended array of services – either decentralized or centralized – to one another. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blocknet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

