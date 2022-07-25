Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$56.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BOWFF. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Desjardins decreased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.22.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF opened at $36.50 on Thursday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $31.78 and a 1-year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.45.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $93.38 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.