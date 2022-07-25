Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.66

Bonterra Resources Inc. (CVE:BTR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.66 and last traded at C$0.68, with a volume of 187500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.66.

Bonterra Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.97 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.13. The stock has a market cap of C$85.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10.

Bonterra Resources (CVE:BTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Director Marc-André Pelletier acquired 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 386,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$270,830. Insiders have purchased a total of 64,275 shares of company stock worth $46,770 over the last 90 days.

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

