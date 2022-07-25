Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Cut by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP lowered its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 387,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 136,055 shares during the quarter. Booking makes up approximately 9.8% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP’s holdings in Booking were worth $909,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Booking from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Booking from $2,670.00 to $2,760.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $2,555.00 price target on Booking in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,690.10.

Booking Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,810.63. The company had a trading volume of 8,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.84, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,976.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,177.76. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,669.34 and a 12-month high of $2,715.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 43.44% and a net margin of 4.16%. Booking’s revenue was up 136.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($5.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total transaction of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 470 shares of company stock worth $952,060. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.