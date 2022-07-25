Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.00-$11.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.67. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Boston Beer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SAM opened at $356.99 on Monday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $287.00 and a 12 month high of $745.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.79.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.23 by ($0.92). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 8.60% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Boston Beer will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAM. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a report on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $328.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $387.57.

In other news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total value of $129,612.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 15.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 44.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 29.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 11.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.