Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $17,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,835,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSX stock opened at $38.12 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $34.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.50.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.42.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 124,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

