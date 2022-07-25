Brio Consultants LLC Buys 26,679 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Brio Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 136,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 1.1% of Brio Consultants LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 38,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 61,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 53.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.62. 173,357 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,887,803. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $32.20 and a 1-year high of $39.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.39.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

