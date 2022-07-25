Brio Consultants LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Brio Consultants LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,686 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 215,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $10,835,000 after acquiring an additional 13,793 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 4,356,350 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $219,256,000 after acquiring an additional 231,108 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,792,218 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $140,531,000 after acquiring an additional 755,929 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Stock Up 0.1 %

Comcast stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,071,646. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $37.56 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.22.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

