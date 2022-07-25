Brio Consultants LLC Has $11.93 Million Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Brio Consultants LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up about 2.5% of Brio Consultants LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $11,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $418,000. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.66 on Monday, hitting $238.18. 20,135 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,363,395. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.92 and its 200 day moving average is $260.01. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $213.19 and a 52 week high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

