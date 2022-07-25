Brio Consultants LLC Has $258,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Brio Consultants LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSV stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.11. 3,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,574,716. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.98. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.45.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
