Brio Consultants LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 329,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,436,000 after buying an additional 34,008 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $87.91. 4,545 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,488,167. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.33. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $80.64 and a 52 week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

