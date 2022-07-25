Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) is HGK Asset Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

HGK Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 13,245 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 2.1% of HGK Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMY. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 915,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,070,000 after buying an additional 149,803 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 244,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,264,000 after buying an additional 29,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 901,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,154,000 after buying an additional 128,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

NYSE:BMY opened at $72.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $80.59.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at $23,113,076.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total transaction of $2,221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 551,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,803,740.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Further Reading

