Brokerages Set Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target at GBX 5,333.08

Shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,333.08 ($63.75).

A number of analysts have commented on RIO shares. Morgan Stanley set a GBX 6,230 ($74.48) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,800 ($81.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,420 ($64.79) to GBX 5,300 ($63.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,400 ($52.60) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,700 ($68.14) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

In related news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,370 ($64.20), for a total transaction of £40,919.40 ($48,917.39).

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,788 ($57.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £77.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 436.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.05) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,343 ($75.83). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,243.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,519.05.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

