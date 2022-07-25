Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) PT Lowered to $8.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.01% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.
Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance
BKD stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of $894.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.
