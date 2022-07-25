Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) PT Lowered to $8.00

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Barclays from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 67.01% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Brookdale Senior Living Price Performance

BKD stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. Brookdale Senior Living has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a market cap of $894.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brookdale Senior Living ( NYSE:BKD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 47.08% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $677.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 99,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 69,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.