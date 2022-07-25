BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $130.33.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on BRP to $100.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in BRP by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after purchasing an additional 63,080 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP grew its position in BRP by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in BRP by 1,253.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 58,825 shares during the period. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in BRP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Trading Down 0.6 %

DOOO stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.00. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.53.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.47. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.04%.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading

