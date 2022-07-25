BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $11.59 Million in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 63,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,586,000. LPL Financial makes up 2.5% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in LPL Financial by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in LPL Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 767,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,204,000 after purchasing an additional 71,208 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in LPL Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in LPL Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 150,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $192.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.97 and a twelve month high of $220.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.75.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.61%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LPLA. Citigroup upped their target price on LPL Financial from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. JMP Securities upgraded LPL Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on LPL Financial from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.67.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 19,508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $3,908,622.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,580,138.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 15,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.23, for a total value of $2,708,144.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,245,371.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

