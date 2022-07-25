BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $2.48 Million Investment in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 62,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 54,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,522 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 127,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after acquiring an additional 33,440 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $2,215,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares in the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 200,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.71 per share, for a total transaction of $7,142,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,830,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,353,438.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 200,706 shares of company stock worth $7,161,700. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

AMH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $39.00 to $37.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $40.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.74.

NYSE AMH opened at $36.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.38, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $32.60 and a twelve month high of $44.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.19.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 153.19%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

