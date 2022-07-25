BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Makes New Investment in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 67,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,171,000. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 1.9% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after acquiring an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,998,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,419,000 after acquiring an additional 516,137 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,363,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,589,000 after purchasing an additional 186,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,154,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,039,000 after purchasing an additional 500,607 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

In other news, Director J David Wargo bought 300 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $123.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.14 and a fifty-two week high of $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.43.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.