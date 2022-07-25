BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $5.97 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 268,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,974,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 0.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 48,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cumberland Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

Mattel Trading Down 7.1 %

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $22.45 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.19. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.12. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

Mattel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.