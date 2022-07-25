BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $7.63 Million Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 435,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,000. Dun & Bradstreet comprises about 1.6% of BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. owned about 0.10% of Dun & Bradstreet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannae Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 29.7% in the first quarter. Cannae Holdings Inc. now owns 88,278,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,225,711 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $780,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 15.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised Dun & Bradstreet from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 1.6 %

DNB opened at $15.80 on Monday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.67 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.28% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Dun & Bradstreet

In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,009,194 shares in the company, valued at $182,862,712.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,357,665 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $18,532,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,048,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,014,632.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 121,209 shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $2,013,281.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,009,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,862,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,450,559 shares of company stock worth $130,743,379. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Profile

(Get Rating)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

Featured Articles

