Bytecoin Market Capitalization Achieves $11.21 Million (BCN)

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 24th. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market cap of $11.21 million and $26,443.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.03 or 0.00665025 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000088 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000202 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

