C WorldWide Group Holding A S Acquires 25,688 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.10% of Service Co. International worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,245,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,262,000 after purchasing an additional 591,626 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,115,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,444,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 190.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,772,000 after purchasing an additional 468,900 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 10,867.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 463,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after purchasing an additional 459,238 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SCI. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Service Co. International from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Service Co. International Price Performance

NYSE:SCI opened at $71.94 on Monday. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $72.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.35. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 19.00%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Service Co. International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $394.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ellen Ochoa sold 2,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $180,035.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $1,783,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,121,968.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 186,216 shares of company stock worth $13,088,279. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Profile

(Get Rating)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

