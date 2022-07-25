C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $20.45 Million Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S decreased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S owned approximately 0.24% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $20,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $156.00 to $149.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

BHVN opened at $145.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 1.10. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a twelve month low of $79.01 and a twelve month high of $151.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.48.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.52) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $318.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($4.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO George C. Clark sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $594,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,197.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

