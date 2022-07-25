C WorldWide Group Holding A S Has $3.14 Million Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,831 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XYL. James Reed Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xylem during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Xylem during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

In other Xylem news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 5,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $472,193.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,053.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 over the last three months. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XYL opened at $84.34 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day moving average of $87.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.62. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.08 and a fifty-two week high of $138.78.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.